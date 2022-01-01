Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve salad rolls

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bar Harbor Lobster Salad Roll$28.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Salad Roll$14.99
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Browse other tasty dishes in Rehoboth Beach

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

French Fries

Nachos

Curry

Teriyaki Salmon

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Calamari

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston