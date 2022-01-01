Salmon in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Cultured Pearl
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Cultured Pearl
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Salmon Poke
|$17.00
salmon/sushi rice/cucumber/seaweed salad/daikon/wakame/yellow onion/poke sauce
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$27.00
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
More about Atlantic Social
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Social
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach
|Salmon BLT
|$22.00
|Dijon Salmon
|$28.00
More about Square One Grill
Square One Grill
10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach
|CRISPY SKIN SALMON
|$28.00
Pomegranate, kale and pistachio slaw, Lemon Risotto
More about Theo's Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Theo's Steakhouse
44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Salmon
|$35.00
Chef's Seasonal Preparation
More about Sussex Public House
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$27.00
Fresh grilled salmon in a teriyaki glaze, topped with fresh fruit salsa