Salmon in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke$17.00
salmon/sushi rice/cucumber/seaweed salad/daikon/wakame/yellow onion/poke sauce
Salmon Teriyaki$27.00
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
More about The Cultured Pearl
Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$22.00
Dijon Salmon$28.00
More about Atlantic Social
Square One Grill image

 

Square One Grill

10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY SKIN SALMON$28.00
Pomegranate, kale and pistachio slaw, Lemon Risotto
More about Square One Grill
Theo's Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Theo's Steakhouse

44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$35.00
Chef's Seasonal Preparation
More about Theo's Steakhouse
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$27.00
Fresh grilled salmon in a teriyaki glaze, topped with fresh fruit salsa
More about Sussex Public House
Item pic

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$12.50
Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Horsey Sauce and Bacon on toasted Wheat Bread.
More about Coho's Market & Grill

