Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve scallops

Square One Grill image

 

Square One Grill

10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOPS$34.00
Spiced sweet potatoes, Crispy brussel sprouts with toasted pine nuts
More about Square One Grill
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Scallops$37.00
Fresh large scallops, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Perfectly seared and topped with lemongrass beurre blanc and gremolata. Served with sautéed grape tomato, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, and caramelized onion
More about Sussex Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Rehoboth Beach

Penne

Burritos

Cake

Clams

Wedge Salad

Bisque

Salmon

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston