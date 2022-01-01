Scallops in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve scallops
Square One Grill
10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach
|SCALLOPS
|$34.00
Spiced sweet potatoes, Crispy brussel sprouts with toasted pine nuts
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Seared Scallops
|$37.00
Fresh large scallops, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Perfectly seared and topped with lemongrass beurre blanc and gremolata. Served with sautéed grape tomato, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, and caramelized onion