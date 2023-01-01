Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Summer House

228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$22.00
More about Summer House
Henlopen City Oyster House -

50 Wilmington Avenue, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Soft Shell Crabs$38.00
*onion, *garlic, *nightshade
More about Henlopen City Oyster House -

