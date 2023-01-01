Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Soft shell crabs in
Rehoboth Beach
/
Rehoboth Beach
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Summer House
228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab
$22.00
More about Summer House
Henlopen City Oyster House -
50 Wilmington Avenue, Rehoboth Beach
No reviews yet
*Soft Shell Crabs
$38.00
*onion, *garlic, *nightshade
More about Henlopen City Oyster House -
