Spinach salad in
Rehoboth Beach
/
Rehoboth Beach
/
Spinach Salad
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve spinach salad
Summer House
228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$15.00
More about Summer House
Surf Bagel - Midway -
18675 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$12.50
Crisp fresh spinach tossed with cranberries, red onions, roasted walnuts, red pepper, croutons and feta with a sesame vinaigrette dressing.
More about Surf Bagel - Midway -
