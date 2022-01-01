Go
Reid's Apothecary image
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Reid's Apothecary

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1230 Reviews

$$

1618 Newcastle St

Brunswick, GA 31520

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

House made pork rinds (Half)$7.00
House made pork rinds (Large)$14.00
House made chips & salsa$8.00
Pretzels & beer pimento cheese dip$9.00
Kids nuggets and fries$7.00
Reid's charcuterie board$15.00
Fried chicken sandwich & fries$13.00
Duck nachos$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1618 Newcastle St, Brunswick GA 31520

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Arte Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 322
1518 New Castle St. Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Michael's Deli & Seafood
orange star4.4 • 627
4601 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
WRAP HAPPY, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
5441 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Reid's Apothecary

orange star4.9 • 1230 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston