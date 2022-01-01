Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Reidsville

Go
Reidsville restaurants
Toast

Reidsville restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza - Wentworth

8460 Hwy 87, Reidsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$8.14
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Wentworth
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elizabeth's Pizza Italian Restaurant - Reidsville

1622 Freeway Dr, Reidsville

Avg 4.3 (1425 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$8.14
More about Elizabeth's Pizza Italian Restaurant - Reidsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Reidsville

Angus Burgers

Sicilian Pizza

Cheese Fries

Chicken Fried Steaks

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Cannolis

Tortellini

Map

More near Reidsville to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston