Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Reidsville

Go
Reidsville restaurants
Toast

Reidsville restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

Item pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza

8460 Hwy 87, Reidsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Pizza$13.00
More about Elizabeth's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elizabeth's Pizza Italian Restaurant

1622 Freeway Dr, Reidsville

Avg 4.3 (1425 reviews)
Takeout
Sicilian Pizza$13.00
More about Elizabeth's Pizza Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Reidsville

Tiramisu

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Stromboli

Bruschetta

Spaghetti

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Reidsville to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston