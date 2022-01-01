Go
Reign Drink Lab

Reign Drink Lab started with a simple idea – use real, quality ingredients to create great tasting drinks that make people feel like royalty. It’s a straightforward approach that’s as honest and authentic as our ingredients.

1370 Dorchester Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Classic$3.95
Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk
Iced Latte$3.95
Cold brew infused w/ coconut, mocha, vanilla, or caramel
The Six One Seven$5.95
Blended nitro cold brew, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, honey. Calories 548, Protein 14.1g
Avocado Shake$4.95
Ripe avocado pulp, condensed milk, milk, cane sugar
Dirty Chai$4.95
Nitro cold brew, Boston Chai Party tea, milk
OG Black Milk Tea$3.95
Black Assam tea with milk and sweetener
Matcha Latte$3.95
Finely ground Japanese green tea suspended in water, milk and sweetener
The Royal$4.95
Nitro cold brew, sea salt cream
Dark & Stormy$4.95
Nitro cold brew, Vietnamese coffee, sea salt cream
Straight Black$3.95
Nitro cold brew over ice
Location

1370 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Coco Leaf Dorchester

50Kitchen

50Kitchen is a fusion style restaurant located in Fields Corner in Dorchester. It’s a place that represents second chances, the power of community and cultural diversity through the food and the people that we serve.

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

D'Bennys Subs & More

