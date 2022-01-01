Go
Reina

Come in and enjoy!

78 Rainey St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

American Spirit Yellow$12.50
Mezza 187ml$8.00
Dom Perignon Luminous$400.00
Because who doesn't like their Dom to light up?
Grey Goose 375ml$30.00
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$32.00
Espolon Reposado 375ml$25.00
Pineapple Express$12.00
Bourbon, Chameleon Mexican Coffee, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk
Baja Breeze$12.00
Vodka, Pineaple, Lemon, Bitters
Ice A Friend$5.00
Miss f*cking with your homies? Here's your chance to ice them from the comfort of your couch. Give us their name, address and phone number in the special instructions, press a few buttons and we do the rest for you.
Pinche Pomelo$12.00
Tequila, Watermelon, Lime, Habanero Shrub
Location

78 Rainey St

austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anthem

No reviews yet

Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

Stagger Lee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forthright

No reviews yet

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

Emmer & Rye

No reviews yet

Emmer & Rye is a restaurant designed around the farmer’s haul, featuring a menu that changes daily with a focus on seasonal and local cuisine. Heirloom grains are milled fresh for house made pastas, breads, and desserts, whole animal butchery is done on site, and an extensive in house fermentation program captures flavors at their peak and preserves them for the off season. We are now offering a dinner meal kit for two available for pick up or delivery Tuesday-Sunday 5pm to 6pm. This is a six course meal featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. Wines are also still available to take home at retail prices. If you would like to dine in, we are offering a contactless patio dinner outside and an individually plated coursed dinner inside.

