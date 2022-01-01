Reisterstown restaurants you'll love
Reisterstown's top cuisines
Must-try Reisterstown restaurants
More about The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
11706 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown
|Popular items
|Jumbo Fried Shrimp
|$32.00
|Single Crab Cake
|$32.00
|Shrimp Scampi
|$32.00
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Piedras Calientes Bistro
21-A Main St, Reisterstown
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
6 pieces of chicken wings with your choice of sauce
|Chicken Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machined, sliced and combined with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla with your choice of toppings
More about Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen
Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen
114 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$10.00
Ground Beef & Peas / or Cheese only
|Arugola & Pere
|$10.00
Arugola/Pear / Walnuts/ Gorgonzola/Balsamic vineagrette
|Margherita Verace
|$13.00
Fior di latte / Basil/ tomato puree
More about Reisterstown Diner
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Reisterstown Diner
11613 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown
|Popular items
|Fruit Cup
|$3.99
Seasonal Mixed Fruit
|Griddle ( Choice of 3 or 2)
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
More about El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown
|Popular items
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$10.99
Steak - (3) tacos with cilantro & onion
|Pescado Frito
|$14.99
Fried fish served with rice and salad
|Sopa De Pollo
A Latin style chicken noodle soup with vegetables. Served on rice
More about a&d grill
a&d grill
218 MAIN ST, Reisterstown