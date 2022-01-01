Burritos in Reisterstown
Piedras Calientes Bistro
21-A Main St, Reisterstown
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.75
Beef marinated in citrus and grilled with your choice of fillings in a 12-inch flour tortilla
|Chicken Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
|$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine served in a bowl with your choice of toppings and fillings
|Chicken Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machined, sliced and combined with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla