Burritos in Reisterstown

Reisterstown restaurants
Reisterstown restaurants that serve burritos

Piedras Calientes Bistro image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Piedras Calientes Bistro

21-A Main St, Reisterstown

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$12.75
Beef marinated in citrus and grilled with your choice of fillings in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito Bowl$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine served in a bowl with your choice of toppings and fillings
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machined, sliced and combined with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro

