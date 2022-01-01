Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Reisterstown

Reisterstown restaurants
Reisterstown restaurants that serve enchiladas

Piedras Calientes Bistro image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Piedras Calientes Bistro

21-A Main St, Reisterstown

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown

Avg 4.3 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trio Enchiladas$12.99
Shredded chicken, ground beef & cheese enchiladas topped with red sauce, melted cheese & sour cream
Veggie Enchiladas$10.99
Peppers, onions and cheese enchilada topped with cheese served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Rojas$12.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas topped with red sauce, melted cheese & sour cream
More about El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

