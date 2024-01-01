Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Reisterstown

Reisterstown restaurants
Reisterstown restaurants that serve pupusa

Pupuseria Mamá Tana II - 21 A Main Street

21 A Main Street, Reisterstown

Pupusa Loca$6.99
one corn flour pupusa,filled w/cheese,pork,chicken,loroco flower and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.
Mini Pupusas$8.99
two mini pupusas of your choice served w/fries
Pupusa Loca$6.99
one corn flour pupusa,filled w/cheese,pork,chicken,loroco flower and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Paraiso

11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown

Avg 4.3 (315 reviews)
Pupusa Queso$3.00
Pupusa Frijol Y Queso$3.00
Pupusa Revuelta$3.00
