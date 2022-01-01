Quesadillas in Reisterstown
Reisterstown restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Piedras Calientes Bistro
21-A Main St, Reisterstown
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla with your choice of toppings
More about El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$10.99
Steak - (3) tacos with cilantro & onion
|Pescado Frito
|$14.99
Fried fish served with rice and salad
|Sopa De Pollo
A Latin style chicken noodle soup with vegetables. Served on rice