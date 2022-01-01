Quesadillas in Reisterstown

Piedras Calientes Bistro image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Piedras Calientes Bistro

21-A Main St, Reisterstown

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla with your choice of toppings
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro
El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown

Avg 4.3 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos De Carne Asada$10.99
Steak - (3) tacos with cilantro & onion
Pescado Frito$14.99
Fried fish served with rice and salad
Sopa De Pollo
A Latin style chicken noodle soup with vegetables. Served on rice
More about El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

