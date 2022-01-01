Salmon in Reisterstown
Reisterstown restaurants that serve salmon
The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
11706 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown
|CAJUN SALMON
|$22.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Piedras Calientes Bistro
21-A Main St, Reisterstown
|Blackened Salmon with Cilantro Cream Sauce
|$15.95
Roasted Salmon served with Cilantro Cream Sauce, Sauteed Zuccini, Peppers and Cilantro lime rice
Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen
114 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
|SALMON & CAPERS
|$22.00
IN A LEMON BUTTER SAUCE/SPINACH
|Salmone alla Griglia
|$24.00
Fresh Salmon grilled to perfection served with spinach
|SALMONE AL CARTOCCIO
|$22.00
Salmon fillet/baked in parchment paper/ garnished with cherry tomato/olives/capers/ potato served with spinach.