Spaghetti in Reisterstown

Reisterstown restaurants
Reisterstown restaurants that serve spaghetti

The Olive Branch - Reisterstown

11706 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti Meatball$9.99
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$16.99
SPAGHETTI MARINARA$13.99
More about The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen

114 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Pomodoro & Basilico$15.00
Cherry tomato & finely chopped garlic /basil/ parmiggiano cheese
SPAGHETTI MEAT BALL$16.00
Homemade all beef meat ball/tomato sauce
SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO & PEPERONCINO$14.00
Our garlic & olive oil and chili flakes.
More about Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Reisterstown Diner

11613 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
spaghetti w/meatsauce$12.99
spaghetti w/meatballs$12.99
Kids Spaghetti$5.99
More about Reisterstown Diner

