Tacos in Reisterstown

Reisterstown restaurants that serve tacos
Piedras Calientes Bistro
21-A Main St, Reisterstown
|Chicken Al Pastor Tacos (3)
|$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings
|Carne Asada Tacos (3)
|$12.75
Citrus marinated beef grilled and served in your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings
El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$10.99
Steak - (3) tacos with cilantro & onion
|Pescado Frito
|$14.99
Fried fish served with rice and salad
|Sopa De Pollo
A Latin style chicken noodle soup with vegetables. Served on rice