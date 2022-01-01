Go
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

Come in and enjoy!

3822 Newberry Rd.

Popular Items

KIDS MEAL$8.45
TRIPLE TASTY$9.95
3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
TURKEY BURGER$6.25
1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey
SIDES
VEGGIE BURGER$6.45
Black Bean Garden Patty
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
SINGLE TASTY$5.95
1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
DOUBLE TASTY$7.95
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef
Location

3822 Newberry Rd.

Gainesville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
