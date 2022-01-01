Go
Relish Bistro image
American
Italian

Relish Bistro

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1104 Washington St Vicksburg, MS 39183

Vicksburg, MS 39183

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1104 Washington St Vicksburg, MS 39183, Vicksburg MS 39183

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Key City Brewery & Eatery

No reviews yet

Easygoing rustic-industrial outlet offering pizza, sliders, wings, house-made beers & cocktails.

The Biscuit Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culleys BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Relish Bistro

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston