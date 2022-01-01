Go
Toast

Relish Burger Bar

Come on in and enjoy!
Great patio
Great beers
Great burgers

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1000 White Rock Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (3492 reviews)

Popular Items

Hills Bacon$15.00
8oz CAB patty topped with two slice of apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack cheese paired with our house made roasted A-1 aioli.
Western Burger$14.95
8oz CAB patty topped with two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, crispy onion strings, melted cheddar cheese paired with our house made guiness BBQ sauce.
Big Bleu Burger$16.00
8oz CAB patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, paired with our house made burger sauce.
Half Pound$12.00
8oz CAB patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce
Garlic & Jal Burger$15.00
8oz CAB patty topped with lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, paired with our house made roasted garlic aioli.
Guac Turkey Burger$15.00
8oz of our house made ground turkey patty topped with guacamole, crispy onion strings, melted swiss cheese, paired with our house made sriracha aioli.
Quarter Pound$10.00
4oz CAB patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters served with your choice of side
Western Burger$15.00
8oz CAB patty topped with two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, crispy onion strings, melted cheddar cheese paired with our house made guiness BBQ sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
4oz CAB patty grilled well done topped with melted american cheese served with your choice of side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 White Rock Rd

El Dorado Hills CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

India Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brickyard Counter & Bar

No reviews yet

Take Brickyard food home! Order here and we will have it ready when you arrive.

ROOSTARZ

No reviews yet

ROOSTARZ serves always-fresh, never-frozen, hand-breaded hot chicken sliders and fries made with 100% pure peanut oil. Choose your own spice level, from mild to hot … for starters, try not to call "S.O.S" when trying "The Reaper" their hottest heat level.

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Bawarchi Indian serving authentic North and South Indian Cuisine specializing in Biryani's, Indo-Chinese, Dosa and Tandoor.
Enjoy our Food, Enjoy your life !!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston