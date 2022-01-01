Go
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

1702 W. University Avenue

Popular Items

SALMON BURGER$6.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
SIDES
Regular Fries$3.50
TUESDAY DEAL$7.95
SINGLE TASTY$5.75
1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
DOUBLE TASTY$7.75
1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef
VEGGIE BURGER$6.75
Black Bean Garden Patty
TURKEY BURGER$6.25
1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$9.95
1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty
1702 W. University Avenue

Gainesville FL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
