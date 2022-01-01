Go
Relish Restaurant & Bar is a neighborhood eatery in River Oaks/ Upper Kirby District that serves contemporary classic American comfort food with French and Italian influences in an environment where absolute guest satisfaction is the highest priority. Come join us.

GRILL

2810 Westhiemer • $$

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Basil - Bowl$9.00
Croutons, Parmesan, Basil
Gazpacho - Bowl$8.00
cold tomato gazpacho, avocado, cucumber chutney
Grilled Cheese$7.00
1⁄2 sandwich three-cheese blend on sourdough
Classic Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli*, RELISH pickles, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato on toasted bun with hand-cut fries
Whole Grilled Artichoke$18.00
fresh herbs, lemon aioli
Tomato Basil- Cup$7.00
Croutons, Parmesan, Basil
Hot Dog$7.00
1⁄2 44 Farms all-beef hot dog on toasted bun
Cioppino$34.00
tomato-fennel-white wine broth, snapper, salmon, mussels, shrimp, fresh herbs, grilled sourdough
The Italian$15.00
romaine, olives, salami, pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
Quinoa & Kale$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2810 Westhiemer

Houston TX

