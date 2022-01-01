Relish Restaurant & Bar
Relish Restaurant & Bar is a neighborhood eatery in River Oaks/ Upper Kirby District that serves contemporary classic American comfort food with French and Italian influences in an environment where absolute guest satisfaction is the highest priority. Come join us.
GRILL
2810 Westhiemer • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2810 Westhiemer
Houston TX
Nearby restaurants
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Legendary Desserts
Lulu's River Oaks
Under the leadership of Executive Chef, Jose Monterrosa, Lulu's serves simple, refined Italian fare. Rich rustic flavor, uncomplicated dishes and classic cocktails served in an intimate space drenched in natural light by day and candle light by night. Brought to you by Palacios Murphy--the owners of Houston's legendary eatery and nightlife icon, ARMANDOS.
Armandos
Come in and enjoy!
Avalon Diner Westheimer
Come in and enjoy!