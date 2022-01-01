Go
Toast

Relish Wine Merchant

From the team @Relish Restaurant & Bar!
Rock bottom wine pricing!
1 case minimum!
Mix and Match!
Pick up or delivery!
Find a better price, we will match it!

2810 Westheimer Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc - Dry Creek Valley, California$14.00
Our Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc incorporates small amounts of Sauvignon Musqué and Sauvignon Gris, which adds a layer of depth and a fleshy, full-bodied mouthfeel. At first swirl, this wine presents tropical aromas of pineapple, passionfruit, white peach and Meyer lemon.On the palate, flavors of lime, nectarine, mango and honeysuckle come through with a slightly creamy, but lively finish. Stainless steel fermentation was supplemented with small amounts of chestnut, acacia and French oak barrels adding additional character and nuance to this delicious wine. Seamless from start to finish, this is an elegant and refined Sauvignon Blanc.
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley, California$28.00
Aromas of fresh pink grapefruit, sweet citrus and hay burst with freshness on the nose. Cool melon tones balance pink grapefruit on the palate, accented by ripe acidity and a subtle mineral citrus finish.
See full menu

Location

2810 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upper Kirby Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A Ma Maniere

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Armandos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Relish Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Relish Restaurant & Bar is a neighborhood eatery in River Oaks/ Upper Kirby District that serves contemporary classic American comfort food with French and Italian influences in an environment where absolute guest satisfaction is the highest priority. Come join us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston