Relish offers traditional Southern cuisine for take-out and delivery Thursday through Sunday from 4-8PM with extended hours until 9PM on Friday & Saturday.

SEAFOOD • BBQ

7152 Ogontz Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Carolina Catfish TG$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and Jambalaya rice. No substitutions please.
Macaroni & Cheese Pan to Share TG$10.95
Our very cheesy mac & cheese serves 2-3.
Brown Sugar Pineapple Bread Pudding TG$6.95
Famous Turkey Wings TG$17.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
Caribbean Salmon TG$23.95
6-7oz filet of Atlantic salmon, covered in a tropical mango glaze then oven-roasted to perfection. Entree served with garlicky green beans and Jambalaya rice. No substitutions. Additional sides may be purchased separately.
Smoked Turkey Collards & Cabbage TG$5.95
Honey Butter Cornbread TG$6.95
Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. No substitutions please.
Creole Pasta Alfredo TG$18.99
Shrimp & chicken, creole seasonings, broccoli, red peppers, seafood stock, butter, cream, linguine pasta
Mashed Sweet Potatoes TG$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7152 Ogontz Avenue

Philadelphia PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

