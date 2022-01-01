Go
Rellas Italian Tavern

Tuscan Italian Tavern featuring classic Italian fare along with tavern standards using the finest meats and seafood. The bar offers hand crafted cocktails, fine wine and a large assortment of craft beers.

601 Union Ave

Popular Items

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$12.00
CHOPPED SALAD$15.00
RELLAS WINGS$16.00
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$25.00
ARUGULA SALAD$10.00
DOUBLE PATTY BURGER$14.00
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
INDIVIDUAL BAR PIE$12.00
PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP$17.00
TRADITIONAL PIZZA$18.00
Location

Brielle NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
