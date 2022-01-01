Go
Rembrandts

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

93 S Eagle Rd • $$

Avg 5 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$10.00
Rustic tuscan loaf, avocado spread, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, heirloom tomato, salt, pepper, olive oil.
Add eggs $3
Latte$3.65
A double shot of espresso and steamed whole milk.
French Toast$10.00
House made brioche battered in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter topped with powdered sugar, choice of meat. Served with maple syrup
The Classic Eggs Benedict$13.00
Smoked ham on a toasted croissant with two poached eggs, with house made hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes
Pork Breakfast Quesadilla$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, hash browns, eggs, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, green chili sauce, served with crema and house made salsa
Avocado Chicken Burger$15.00
Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, candied bacon, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, herb aioli, white cheddar, angry pickles, brioche bun
White Mocha$4.65
Decadent white chocolate, espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream upon request.
Burrito$13.00
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, hash browns, pepper jack cheese, green chili and crema wrapped in a warm tortilla, choice of meat or roasted vegetables.
Larry's Breakfast$11.00
Two farm fresh eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat, slice of toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

93 S Eagle Rd

Eagle ID

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
