Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named ‘Power House #4’ in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
184 Sweeney Street • $$
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
