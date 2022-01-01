Go
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named ‘Power House #4’ in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

184 Sweeney Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (4159 reviews)

Popular Items

Faroe Island Stuffed Salmon$40.00
Crab Stuffed + Lemon Caper Butter Sauce
Broiled Clams Casino (12)$20.00
w/ Smoked Bacon, Casino Butter
Angus Burger$17.00
Romaine Lettuce + Cheddar + Tomato + Onion + Hand-Cut Fries
LAVA CAKE$8.00
Bowl Bisque$11.00
Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream
Grouper$38.00
Cheesecake$9.00
Seasonal Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
Canoli$6.00
Jumbo Fries$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

184 Sweeney Street

North Tonawanda NY

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
