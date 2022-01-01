Go
Remingtons of Beltsville

Craft Eats + Drinks = Good Times
www.Remingtons.pro

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

11500 Baltimore Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Mac N Cheese$8.00
The Remington Burger$14.99
American cheese, bacon & special sauce.
Pupusas
AS AUTHENTIC AS IT GETS ! MADE FRESH TO ORDER 3 PER ORDER SERVED WITH CABBAGE SLAW & TOMATO SAUCE.
Quesadillas$7.99
Large Flour Tortilla Loaded with monterey jack cheese served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
Remingtons Philly$14.99
Thinly shaved rib eye steak & provolone cheese topped with your choice of toppings
Make it “ATW” Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, peppers, mushrooms & hot peppers
10" Build Your Own Pie$9.99
Start with plain cheese pizza, choose your sauce and add your choice of our premium toppings.
Reuben$13.99
Choice of thin sliced corned beef or turkey breast, Russian dressing, sauerkraut & swiss Cheese Served on grilled rye bread
Wings$13.00
All organic air chilled bell & evans farm chicken wings served by the pound "between 8-10 per pound" with side of celery, carrots & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded tenders served with side of celery, carrots & your choice of Dressing.
Rockfish Bites$12.99
Flash fried cutlets of rockfish served with sweet & spicy pineapple sriracha & Chipotle crema.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

11500 Baltimore Ave

Beltsville MD

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
