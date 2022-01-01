Reminisce Soda Fountain
Reminisce, indulge in good food, soda fountain flavors and recollection of the past, sharing memories of the 50's and beyond.
BBQ • ICE CREAM
3013 Main Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3013 Main Street
Caledonia NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bedrock Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Woody's Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Good Guys Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Wadsworth Grill
Come in and enjoy!