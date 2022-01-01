Reminiscent Restaurant
Full Service Dine-In Restaurant serving Beer and Wine. Come join every other Saturdays and Every Sundays For Live Enetrtainmnet!
1910 GA-20 Suite 170
Popular Items
Location
1910 GA-20 Suite 170
Conyers GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Azure
Eat, Sip, Vibe
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine
Cooking has been a part of Harry's life ever since he was a kid. Growing up with six siblings, he quickly found his place in the kitchen and hasn't let go since. Inspired by his local cuisine outside of Charleston, as Harry grew up, he threw dinner parties as opportunities to impress guests with his take on low country cuisine. Now after a long career, Harry's come out of retirement to open up a restaurant true to his roots -- a modern take on Southern-American cuisine with influences from the southeastern shore and the Sea Islands along the Atlantic coast.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RH Lawn Service
Come in and enjoy!
Grub Shack
Come in and enjoy!