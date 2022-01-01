Go
Toast

Renaldi's Pizza

established in 1973

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

2827 N Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Spingione Pizza$19.95
Caeser Salad$13.25
romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic bread croutons and our own caeser dressing. lemon wedges on the side
Calamari$15.95
Freshly breaded
14" Thin Crust$20.95
Garlic Bread$6.50
Side Ranch$0.60
18" Thin Crust$26.95
16" Thin Crust$22.50
12" Thin Crust$18.95
French Fries$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2827 N Broadway St

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Firecakes

No reviews yet

Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.

Frances' Brunchery

No reviews yet

Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)!
Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street.
We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there.
Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."

Del Seoul

No reviews yet

Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!

ChipMonks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston