Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave

Popular Items

Melanzana$26.00
Roasted Eggplant, Pomodoro & Topped W/Roasted Ricotta Salata
Vodka Sauce Rice Ball Parm$10.00
Sicilian style with meat and peas topped with Fresh Vodka sauce and Mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan Roll$5.75
Mozzarella Corozza$12.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken , crisp romaine lettuce, grated cheese with caesar dressing on a wrap.
Stuff Mushrooms$14.00
Stuffed W/ Meat and Sausage Mixture. Ton of Flavor. Topped with a Savory Brown Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Cheese Ravioli$23.00
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Chicken Cutlet with Brown Marsala sauce topped with Sauteed Mushrooms
LARGE Regular Cheese Pizza$17.00
Location

676 forest ave

Staten Island NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
