Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients.
Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.

1324 State Street

Popular Items

Beef Sandwich$13.75
French Toast$12.10
American Breakfast$14.30
Salted Caramel
Plain Croissant$3.65
Quiche Lorraine$10.25
Smoked Salmon Croissant$15.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
Almond Croissant$4.70
Egg Ham & Cheese Croissant$13.20
Location

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Crushcakes Cafe

Come in and enjoy Cupcakes, Breakfast, Lunch or Coffee!

Yoichi's

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Santa Barbara

Taquería Santa Barbara is an authentic Mexican taquería located in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara

THE DAISY

Californian Mediterranean Cuisine
1221 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101

