Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients.

Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.

