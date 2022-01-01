The Renegade Noho
Come in and enjoy!
11136 Magnolia Blvd
Location
11136 Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
Eat NOHO
Come in and enjoy!
THE FAT DOG
Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats!
We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri.
Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun.
For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾
Firehouse Subs
Come on in and enjoy!