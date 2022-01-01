Renegade's Pub

Go
Renegades is a local pub serving great local craft beers, incredible burgers and sandwiches, snacks and apps, as well as a huge bourbon selection. All in a relaxing approachable atmosphere with great music.

HAMBURGERS

1004 Bennington St • $

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Renegade Burger$9.00
Onion Rings$5.00
Grilled Chicken$9.00
Ladder 21$10.00
Fried Chicken$9.00
Bandit Burger$10.00
French Fries$5.00
Create Your Own Burger$6.00
Blue Burger$9.00
Add Fries$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1004 Bennington St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

