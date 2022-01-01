Go
Toast

Renna's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

630 Atlantic Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad$6.99
CAESAR SALAD$6.49
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and freshly grated Parmigian
ANTIPASTO SALAD$9.99
An assortment of meats, cheese, and vegetables served over a fresh bed of mixed greens
CHICKEN WINGS (10)$11.99
Our naked wings are deep-fried to a perfect crisp & tossed in one of our traditional Buffalo or BBQ flavors
CHICKEN WINGS (20)$22.99
Our naked wings are deep-fried to a perfect crisp & tossed in one of our traditional Buffalo or BBQ flavors
LG WHITE PIZZA$17.99
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.49
CHEESE SLICE$2.95
Ready-to-serve cheese slice
MEATBALL APP$4.99
Our homemade meatball appetizer comes with 2 traditional Italian meatballs, cut into halves & topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese for a perfect little bite
GARLIC BREAD$2.99
Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, and toasted to perfection. Cut into 6 slices
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

630 Atlantic Blvd

Neptune Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach Diner

No reviews yet

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

Southern Grounds & Company

No reviews yet

Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Neptune Beach

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston