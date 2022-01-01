Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reno bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Reno

Playfield '76 image

 

Playfield '76

150 N. Arlington, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Sammich$12.00
Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun
Jumbo Tenders$11.00
(3) Jumbo chicken tenders with choice of ranch or fuego
Truffle Hand-Cut Fries
Kennebec Potatoes, Dijonnaise & Ketchup add truffle oil & parmesan add $2
More about Playfield '76
Wonder Aleworks NEW image

 

Wonder Aleworks NEW

1041 S. Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
Delivery
Popular items
Slider Duo & Fries$12.00
Two sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon onion jam on a Hawaiian roll. Served with Cajun fries and ketchup.
Vegan Fried Steak$13.00
Panko and oat milk battered Portobello mushroom. Served with mushroom gravy and roasted corn
Jambalaya Balls$16.00
5 jambalaya balls filled with shrimp, chicken, rice and sausage. Comes with a Cajun sauce.
More about Wonder Aleworks NEW
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas*$14.95
Chicken Fajitas
SINGLE TACO$3.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Carnivore$24.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, canadian bacon
16" Pepperoni$22.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni
Caesar$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
More about Peavine Taphouse
The Club at ArrowCreek Dining image

 

The Club at ArrowCreek Dining

2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fall Turkey Press$16.00
Smoked Turkey, Brie Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Honey Aioli, Pear, Arugula, Walnut and Cranberries
More about The Club at ArrowCreek Dining
Estella / The Jesse image

 

Estella / The Jesse

350 Evans Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$11 Drink & Taco Special$11.00
Pedi Cab Special- $11 Marg and Taco- No Seafood- Add 20% Grat
More about Estella / The Jesse
Record Street Brewing image

 

Record Street Brewing

324 E 4th Street, Reno

Avg 4.4 (72 reviews)
Takeout
More about Record Street Brewing
Village Well image

 

Village Well

7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Village Well
Peavine Snack Shack image

 

Peavine Snack Shack

7665 Town Square Lane suite 101, reno

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Peavine Snack Shack

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

