Reno bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Reno
Playfield '76
150 N. Arlington, Reno
The Sammich
|$12.00
Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun
Jumbo Tenders
|$11.00
(3) Jumbo chicken tenders with choice of ranch or fuego
Truffle Hand-Cut Fries
Kennebec Potatoes, Dijonnaise & Ketchup add truffle oil & parmesan add $2
Wonder Aleworks NEW
1041 S. Virginia Street, Reno
Slider Duo & Fries
|$12.00
Two sliders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon onion jam on a Hawaiian roll. Served with Cajun fries and ketchup.
Vegan Fried Steak
|$13.00
Panko and oat milk battered Portobello mushroom. Served with mushroom gravy and roasted corn
Jambalaya Balls
|$16.00
5 jambalaya balls filled with shrimp, chicken, rice and sausage. Comes with a Cajun sauce.
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
Chicken Enchiladas*
|$14.95
|Chicken Fajitas
SINGLE TACO
|$3.95
Peavine Taphouse
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno
16" Carnivore
|$24.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, canadian bacon
16" Pepperoni
|$22.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni
Caesar
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
The Club at ArrowCreek Dining
2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy, Reno
Fall Turkey Press
|$16.00
Smoked Turkey, Brie Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Honey Aioli, Pear, Arugula, Walnut and Cranberries
Estella / The Jesse
350 Evans Avenue, Reno
$11 Drink & Taco Special
|$11.00
Pedi Cab Special- $11 Marg and Taco- No Seafood- Add 20% Grat
Peavine Snack Shack
7665 Town Square Lane suite 101, reno