Reno sandwich spots you'll love

Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Broccoli Cheddar
Available Daily
|Cuban (Tampa Style)
Turkey breast, lean ham, Italian dry salami, pulled pork carnitas, swiss cheese, mayo/mustard, and pickles heated and grilled on a white roll.
|Medium Build Your Own
|$13.49
8 inch sizing
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|John Gotti
|$11.75
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
|Chopped Cobb
|$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Wall Street
|$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
09 Beach Hut Deli
5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
|The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Kitchen by GFG
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.50
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
|Turkey Pesto
|$12.00
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
|Great Full Burrito
|$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
|The Virginia
|$10.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
|The Lakeside
|$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
|The Green Acres
|$10.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!
Perenn Bakery
7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Daily Greens, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Soft Boiled Egg, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Chive, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMLIZED ONIONS