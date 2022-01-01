Reno sandwich spots you'll love

Deli Towne USA image

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Cheddar
Available Daily
Cuban (Tampa Style)
Turkey breast, lean ham, Italian dry salami, pulled pork carnitas, swiss cheese, mayo/mustard, and pickles heated and grilled on a white roll.
Medium Build Your Own$13.49
8 inch sizing
More about Deli Towne USA
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John Gotti$11.75
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
Chopped Cobb$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Wall Street$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
More about Ricks deliCafe
09 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

09 Beach Hut Deli

5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno

Avg 4.6 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 09 Beach Hut Deli
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco Salad$14.50
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Turkey Pesto$12.00
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
Great Full Burrito$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
More about The Kitchen by GFG
The Urban Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Virginia$10.95
Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!
The Lakeside$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
The Green Acres$10.95
Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!
More about The Urban Deli
Pub N’ Sub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pub N’ Sub

1000 Ralston St, Reno

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pub N’ Sub
Restaurant banner

 

Perenn Bakery

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
Cobb Salad$17.00
Daily Greens, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Soft Boiled Egg, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Chive, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette
Breakfast Sandwich$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMLIZED ONIONS
More about Perenn Bakery

