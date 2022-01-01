Bacon cheeseburgers in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Bleus Bacon Burger
|$14.99
Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
CodFather
13201 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.70
Grilled seasoned hamburger patty, American cheese, barbecue sauce, raw onions, pickles, onion rings, bacon strips all served on a steamed fresh bun.
Pick your side
|Bacon burger
|$10.15
Grilled seasoned hamburger, American cheese and bacon strips, lettuce, raw onions and tomato with our delicious happy sauce all on a steamed fresh sesame bun.
Pick your side