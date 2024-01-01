Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve brulee

Banner pic

 

Claio

3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Creme Brulee Kouign Amann$6.75
More about Claio
Item pic

 

Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruleed Croissant French Toast$19.25
Vanilla Bean Crème Anglaise, Maple Syrup
More about Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Cake

Quinoa Salad

Miso Soup

Tuna Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Tomato Soup

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (404 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (700 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston