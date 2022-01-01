Burritos in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve burritos
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Buenos Burrito
|$11.00
charbroiled mahi fish with mango salsa, this picture shows the fajita burrito option (sauteed veggies added)
|Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.50
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
|Bacon & Veggie combo Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
eggs, bacon, veggies, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.50
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
|Shredded Beef Burrito
|$8.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
|Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito
|$4.75
Large tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, and Cheese.
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Great Full Burrito
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Organic Potatoes, Organic Black Beans, Mozzarella, Organic Tortilla, Salsa
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Chicken Faj Burrito
|$12.49
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|Beef Burrito
|$9.99
Your choice of beef with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$9.99
Chunky pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Cheese, Salsa in a Tortilla Wrap
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|Vegan brekky burrito
|$12.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Great Full Burrito
Choice of Tinga Chicken or Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Spring Mix, House Made Salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Organic Potatoes, Organic Black Beans, Mozzarella, Organic Tortilla, Salsa
The Kitchen by GFG
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tots, Choice of Meat, Pico de Gallo
|Great Full Burrito
|$11.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Burrito Chihuahua*
|$14.95
|Kds Bean & Cheese Burrito*
|$6.95
|Burrito Chihuaua
|$13.95