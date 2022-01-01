Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve burritos

08b131e8-1271-479d-b5ca-9cc134bbfd87 image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Buenos Burrito$11.00
charbroiled mahi fish with mango salsa, this picture shows the fajita burrito option (sauteed veggies added)
Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.50
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
Bacon & Veggie combo Breakfast Burrito$11.00
eggs, bacon, veggies, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
More about Buenos Grill
Chicken Burrito image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.50
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Shredded Beef Burrito$8.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito$4.75
Large tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, and Cheese.
More about Speedy Burritos
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Great Full Burrito
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Organic Potatoes, Organic Black Beans, Mozzarella, Organic Tortilla, Salsa
More about Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Faj Burrito$12.49
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Beef Burrito$9.99
Your choice of beef with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Chile Verde Burrito$9.99
Chunky pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Cheese, Salsa in a Tortilla Wrap
More about Ricks deliCafe
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan brekky burrito$12.50
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
More about Cafe Capello
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Great Full Burrito
Choice of Tinga Chicken or Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Spring Mix, House Made Salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Organic Potatoes, Organic Black Beans, Mozzarella, Organic Tortilla, Salsa
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Great Full Burrito image

 

The Kitchen by GFG

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tots, Choice of Meat, Pico de Gallo
Great Full Burrito$11.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
More about The Kitchen by GFG
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Chihuahua*$14.95
Kds Bean & Cheese Burrito*$6.95
Burrito Chihuaua$13.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno
Costa Vida - Reno image

 

Costa Vida - Reno

4964 S. Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Reno

