Cake in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve cake
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Crab Cake App
|$16.00
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Cheese Cake
|$6.50
Our featured cheese cake the time.
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|1/2 Crab Cake Sandwich
|$0.00
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$19.25
Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes, Two Organic Eggs Over Easy, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Jalapeno Aioli, Served with Organic Potatoes
|Crab Cake App
|$12.00
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|CARROT CAKE
|$5.25
|Chocolate Buttermilk Cake
|$5.95
|Strawberry Buttermilk Cake
|$5.95
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Whole Vegan Cake
|$55.00
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.95