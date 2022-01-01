Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Haru

5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Imuraya Bean Cake$0.00
More about Haru
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake App$16.00
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits image

 

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street

6015 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Cake$6.50
Our featured cheese cake the time.
More about Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Crab Cake Sandwich$0.00
Crab Cake Benedict$19.25
Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes, Two Organic Eggs Over Easy, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Jalapeno Aioli, Served with Organic Potatoes
Crab Cake App$12.00
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$5.25
Chocolate Buttermilk Cake$5.95
Strawberry Buttermilk Cake$5.95
More about The Cheese Board
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Vegan Cake$55.00
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$5.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake$8.00
warm chocolate cake, ganache, chocolate sauce
More about Peavine Taphouse

