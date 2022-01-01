Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$0.00
Available Daily
More about Deli Towne USA
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Chicken Noodle$6.95
(chicken stock, dairy-free, contains gluten)
Cup of Chicken Noodle$5.25
(chicken stock, dairy-free, contains gluten)
More about The Cheese Board

