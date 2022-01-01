Chicken salad in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Sliced chicken breast tops mounds of romaine lettuce sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Includes croutons and cherry tomatoes with Caesar dressing.
Strawberry & Chicken Salad$9.99
Mesquite grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, red grapes, and strawberries on a bed of spring mix baby greens. Includes fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Salad$4.99
Diced cubes of grilled chicken breast, celery, and mayo.
More about Deli Towne USA
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of blended fresh greens topped with avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Parmigiana
Small Cup Chicken Salad$8.25
Chicken Ceasar Salad$11.95
Grilled Chicken on a bed of crispy Romaine Lettuce, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmigiana Cheese
More about Ricks deliCafe
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

09 Beach Hut Deli

5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno

Avg 4.6 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 09 Beach Hut Deli
Chicken Taco Salad image

 

The Kitchen by GFG

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
More about The Kitchen by GFG
The Urban Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Midtown Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Red Onions served with Caesar Dressing!
More about The Urban Deli

