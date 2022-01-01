Chicken salad in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Deli Towne USA
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Sliced chicken breast tops mounds of romaine lettuce sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Includes croutons and cherry tomatoes with Caesar dressing.
|Strawberry & Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, red grapes, and strawberries on a bed of spring mix baby greens. Includes fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$4.99
Diced cubes of grilled chicken breast, celery, and mayo.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of blended fresh greens topped with avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese.
More about Ricks deliCafe
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Half Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Parmigiana
|Small Cup Chicken Salad
|$8.25
|Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken on a bed of crispy Romaine Lettuce, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmigiana Cheese
More about 09 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
09 Beach Hut Deli
5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about The Kitchen by GFG
The Kitchen by GFG
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing