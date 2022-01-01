Chicken sandwiches in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Playfield '76 image

 

Playfield '76

150 N. Arlington, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Playfield '76
Item pic

 

Fire Wings - Reno

13963 South Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings - Reno
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SUSHI • POKE

Loco Ono - Midtown

1585 S. Virginia, Reno

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Mochiko Chicken Sandwich$8.95
More about Loco Ono - Midtown

