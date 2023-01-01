Chicken tenders in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reno restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Jr. Crispy Chicken Strips image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Jr. Crispy Chicken Strips$6.50
More about Buenos Grill
Speedy Burritos image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
#11 Fajitas (Grilled Chicken or Top Sirloin Strip Steak)$16.50
Fajita Peppers and Onions mixed with Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice, Beans, and Tortillas.
More about Speedy Burritos
Item pic

 

Fire Wings - Reno

13963 South Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS$0.00
Choice of 1 Flavor
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings - Reno
Consumer pic

 

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Finger with fries$10.00
More about Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

