Chips and salsa in Reno

GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Sun Chip Garden Salsa
|$1.89
The taste of red tomatoes and green jalapeno peppers on a multi grain chip.
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|LARGE Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
|SMALL Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$2.95