Chips and salsa in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
More about Buenos Grill
Speedy Burritos image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$2.50
More about Speedy Burritos
Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sun Chip Garden Salsa$1.89
The taste of red tomatoes and green jalapeno peppers on a multi grain chip.
More about Deli Towne USA
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE Chips and Salsa$5.00
SMALL Chips and Salsa$3.00
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$2.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$7.00
tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa
More about Peavine Taphouse

