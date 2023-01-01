Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Reno
/
Reno
/
Chocolate Cake
Reno restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
Avg 4.6
(330 reviews)
Chocolate Chocolate Cake
$5.25
Chocolate Buttermilk Cake
$5.95
More about The Cheese Board
Claio
3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno
No reviews yet
Sokolatopita Chocolate Cake
$13.00
Tahini Mousse, Ganache, Orange Blossom
More about Claio
